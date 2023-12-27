Previous
The Close Of A Hot & Humid Day ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3647

The Close Of A Hot & Humid Day ~

What I call an "Iffy' day!

If the sun, If it rains, If the wind dies down!

Then at 5.29 I saw this beautiful sky!
By 7pm it was raining.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Gorgeous!
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise