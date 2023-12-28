Sign up
Previous
Photo 3648
Would You Believe ~
I caught a Dragon-fly!
A brown - spotted Yellow - wing Dragonfly..
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5649
photos
71
followers
71
following
999% complete
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th December 2023 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wings.
,
spots.
,
dragon-fly.
John Falconer
ace
What a terrific capture well done.
December 27th, 2023
