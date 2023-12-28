Previous
Would You Believe ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3648

I caught a Dragon-fly!

A brown - spotted Yellow - wing Dragonfly..
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
John Falconer ace
What a terrific capture well done.
December 27th, 2023  
