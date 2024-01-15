Previous
Excuse Me, Did You Know The Seed Dish Is Empty.. Again~ by happysnaps
Photo 3667

Excuse Me, Did You Know The Seed Dish Is Empty.. Again~


Cheeky Lorry, can he/she shriek!
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Such a lovely capture. Fav!
January 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
January 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha they really let you know when they want feeding don't they.
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise