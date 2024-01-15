Sign up
Previous
Photo 3667
Excuse Me, Did You Know The Seed Dish Is Empty.. Again~
Cheeky Lorry, can he/she shriek!
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5668
photos
74
followers
73
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
seed
,
garden.
,
bird.
,
fence.
,
lorikeet.
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a lovely capture. Fav!
January 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
January 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha they really let you know when they want feeding don't they.
January 14th, 2024
