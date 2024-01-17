Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
Juvenile Butcher Bird ~
Just sitting on the fence..
Taken a while ago.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5670
photos
74
followers
73
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th January 2024 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird.
,
fence.
,
juvenile.
Shutterbug
ace
I love the highlights on the bird.
January 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovel6 shot, looks very calm…
January 16th, 2024
