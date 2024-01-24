Previous
Pacific Black Duck ~ by happysnaps
Pacific Black Duck ~

This duck is quite common here and, I really liked the webbed foot paddling away!
Valerie Chesney

Lou Ann ace
He’s a beauty!
January 23rd, 2024  
