Teeny Tiny Grasshopper ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3677

Teeny Tiny Grasshopper ~

But a Big Menace........

This sat & looked at me.
There were at least 12 of them..
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley ace
Cheeky little things… great capture & gorgeous flower
January 24th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
He looks like he/she is all teeth.
January 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great capture and beautiful deep purple flowers.
January 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
One is ok, but 12 of them, not so much. I hope they don’t like your beautiful flowers to eat.
January 24th, 2024  
