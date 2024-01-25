Sign up
Previous
Photo 3677
Teeny Tiny Grasshopper ~
But a Big Menace........
This sat & looked at me.
There were at least 12 of them..
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th January 2024 4:28pm
flower.
,
grasshopper.
Beverley
ace
Cheeky little things… great capture & gorgeous flower
January 24th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
He looks like he/she is all teeth.
January 24th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great capture and beautiful deep purple flowers.
January 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
One is ok, but 12 of them, not so much. I hope they don’t like your beautiful flowers to eat.
January 24th, 2024
