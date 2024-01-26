Sign up
Previous
Photo 3678
Buckinghamia Flower ~
Buckinghamia celsissima commonly known as the Ivory Curl Tree is an impressive evergreen tree native to eastern Australia.
It is highly sought after for its breath taking display of pendulous ivory-coloured flowers that hang in clusters resembling elegant cascading curls.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5679
photos
73
followers
73
following
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th January 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
native
,
tree.
,
flower.
,
australia.
,
curl.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't this just beautiful ! I would love this in my garden ! fav
January 25th, 2024
