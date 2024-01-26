Previous
Buckinghamia Flower ~ by happysnaps
Buckinghamia Flower ~

Buckinghamia celsissima commonly known as the Ivory Curl Tree is an impressive evergreen tree native to eastern Australia.

It is highly sought after for its breath taking display of pendulous ivory-coloured flowers that hang in clusters resembling elegant cascading curls.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't this just beautiful ! I would love this in my garden ! fav
January 25th, 2024  
