Face...In A Norfolk Island Pine Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3675

Face...In A Norfolk Island Pine Tree ~


This face stood out so clearly to me.

Do hope you can see it too.
Taken last week
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann ace
Face and arms!
January 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ditto me too I can…
How wonderful
January 22nd, 2024  
