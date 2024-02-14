Previous
A Rose & Two Carnations ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3697

A Rose & Two Carnations ~

from my bouquet. link https://media.365project.org/1/9395371_ceginqtx48_l.jpg
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Oh they are really beautiful Valerie.
February 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
Simply gorgeous!
February 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so pretty , that rose is perfection ! fav
February 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are gorgeous!
February 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
February 13th, 2024  
