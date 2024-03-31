Previous
Spotted Dove ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3743

Spotted Dove ~


in the shadows.
Such a lovely dove.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely dove - I have never seen a spotted dove before !
March 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
March 30th, 2024  
