Previous
Photo 3836
Reflection Pond ~
at the Botanic Gardens..
a couple of weeks ago. ..Delightful.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5837
photos
72
followers
72
following
1050% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th June 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees.
,
garden.
,
reflection.
,
pond.
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful scenery
July 2nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful image! I love the colours.
July 2nd, 2024
