Previous
Photo 3839
The Friendship Colonnade ~
at the Botanic Gardens..
Beautiful to walk through in any season but, in spring is covered in clusters of glorious pink flowers..
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
shadows.
,
friendship.
,
walk.
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2024
