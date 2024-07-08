Sign up
Previous
Photo 3842
Come Walk With Me Beside The Pond ~
at the Botanic Gardens..
First panorama taken with my new camera!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5843
photos
72
followers
72
following
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th June 2024 1:24pm
gardens.
,
camera.
,
pond.
,
walk.
,
panorama.
Barb
ace
Very beautiful, Valerie!
July 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Always fun to have a new camera. Love the pano.
July 8th, 2024
