Come Walk With Me Beside The Pond ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3842

Come Walk With Me Beside The Pond ~

at the Botanic Gardens..
First panorama taken with my new camera!
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Barb ace
Very beautiful, Valerie!
July 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Always fun to have a new camera. Love the pano.
July 8th, 2024  
