Whispering Secrets ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3843

Whispering Secrets ~

These two Corellas looked so cute...

Taken a while ago..
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley ace
Such a gorgeous capture… so cute
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great title! Never heard of Corellas before...
July 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2024  
