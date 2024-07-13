Previous
Sparrows Enjoying Lunch ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3847

Sparrows Enjoying Lunch ~

at the Greek Restaurant where we were enjoying lunch!

the people at this table had just left, before the waiter could clear the tables seven sparrows flew in + if you look carefully an eighth behind the bottle;

+ two more on the window sill!

A little blurred as it was difficult to take a good shot with my phone!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise