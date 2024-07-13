Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3847
Sparrows Enjoying Lunch ~
at the Greek Restaurant where we were enjoying lunch!
the people at this table had just left, before the waiter could clear the tables seven sparrows flew in + if you look carefully an eighth behind the bottle;
+ two more on the window sill!
A little blurred as it was difficult to take a good shot with my phone!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5848
photos
72
followers
72
following
1053% complete
View this month »
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
10th July 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water.
,
table.
,
bird.
,
restaurant.
,
sparrow.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close