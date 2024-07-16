Previous
White Ibis & Bats ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3850

White Ibis & Bats ~

at the Duck Pond...
They co-exist in the huge trees on the other side of the pond..
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of this co habiting bird and bats. and such a lovely painterly image ! fav
July 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is so exotic fr me. Fav!
July 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 15th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a sight to see
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise