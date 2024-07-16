Sign up
Previous
Photo 3850
White Ibis & Bats ~
at the Duck Pond...
They co-exist in the huge trees on the other side of the pond..
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th July 2024 11:44pm
Privacy
trees.
bird.
pond.
ibis.
bat.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture of this co habiting bird and bats. and such a lovely painterly image ! fav
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is so exotic fr me. Fav!
July 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 15th, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a sight to see
July 15th, 2024
