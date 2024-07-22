Previous
Beautiful Rich Red Poinsettia ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3856

Beautiful Rich Red Poinsettia ~

in our neighbors garden.

Sadly, we lost our red poinsettia after 19 years in our front garden.
A gift from friends!
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise