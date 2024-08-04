Previous
Out & About Again ~ . by happysnaps
Photo 3869

Out & About Again ~ .

8 - 21 dgrs & sunshine, our winters are quite mild.
many lovely & colorful flowers in gardens!
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
A glorious collage, Valerie!
August 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great collage
August 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise