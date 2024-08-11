Previous
As Pretty As A Picture ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3876

As Pretty As A Picture ~


My first Iris of the season....
I always try to capture the first bloom..
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Beverley ace
Adorable…
August 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
August 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
August 10th, 2024  
