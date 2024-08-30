Previous
Hibiscus ..Such A Beauty ~ by happysnaps
Hibiscus ..Such A Beauty ~

Each year I post a photo of my neighbors beautiful Hibiscus.

it hangs over my back fence so we share iys beauty!
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
George
Superb clarity and detail.
August 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 29th, 2024  
Barb
Lovely light on this beautiful flower!
August 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Gorgeous - wonderful light on this beautiful bloom ! fav
August 29th, 2024  
