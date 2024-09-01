Sign up
Previous
Photo 3897
Practice Makes Perfect ~
So they say!
Watching the skateboarders practice.
This young man seemed to be doing well!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
29th August 2024 9:35am
board.
,
man.
,
skateboard.
,
jump.
,
practce.
