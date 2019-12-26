Sign up
Pretty & Purple ~
Saw this lovely flower on my walk but, not sure what it is...
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3829
photos
62
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple.
,
flower.
bep
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
Gorgeous colours! I'm not familiar with one like this!
December 25th, 2019
