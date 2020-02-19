Previous
Strelitzia or Bird of Paradise Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1698

Strelitzia or Bird of Paradise Flowers ~

Note the right & left flowers have double heads..
The one on the left had triple heads.
This often occurs on this plant.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
