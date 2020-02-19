Sign up
Photo 1698
Strelitzia or Bird of Paradise Flowers ~
Note the right & left flowers have double heads..
The one on the left had triple heads.
This often occurs on this plant.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
of
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
paradise.
,
strelitzia.
