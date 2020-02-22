Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1701
Lovely Lady ~
I did this jig saw a few years ago & I have always liked the soft tones.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3945
photos
63
followers
66
following
466% complete
View this month »
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
Latest from all albums
2241
1698
2242
1699
2243
1700
1701
2244
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
19th February 2020 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saw.
,
jig
,
lady.
,
puzzle.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close