Photo 1712
Under The Paperbark Trees ~
Looked so inviting to sit & enjoy the lovely surroundings.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3967
photos
63
followers
66
following
469% complete
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1709
2252
2253
1710
2254
1711
2255
1712
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd March 2020 10:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees.
,
paperbark
,
seat.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice and shady to sit in the heat :)
March 3rd, 2020
