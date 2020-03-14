Sign up
Photo 1722
If I Stay Still ~
She won’t see me.
But I did.
This beauty was hiding in the plants by the lake.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th March 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
australia.
,
dragon.
