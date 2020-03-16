Sign up
Photo 1724
Moth ~
You will notice this moth has the right front leg missing.
It was sheltering between the outdoor blind & the mesh screen during the rain.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
insect.
,
moth.
Diana
ace
oh shame, hope it is just tucked in, lovely pattern and details.
March 15th, 2020
March 15th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful moth and capture with gorgeous markings - A super macro shot I am sure it can manage quite well without his front leg !!! fav
March 15th, 2020
March 15th, 2020
