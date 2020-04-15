Previous
Next
Social Distancing ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1754

Social Distancing ~


We’ll have to be careful they are very strict on this social distancing, we don’t want to be fined.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise