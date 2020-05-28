Sign up
Photo 1797
Flying Low ~
Such a joy to watch the seagulls fly by at the beach
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4137
photos
69
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th May 2020 10:35am
Tags
sea.
,
sky.
,
seagulls.
,
birds.
,
waves.
Lou Ann
ace
Such a well timed capture!
May 27th, 2020
