An Elegant Landing ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1800

An Elegant Landing ~

The second seagull watched this landing with great interest.
It didn’t jump or squawk or fly away which is what seagulls usually do.

31st May 2020 31st May 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
bep
Nice timing. Love the sparkling waves.
May 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely capture, love the wave rolling in.
May 30th, 2020  
