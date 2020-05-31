Sign up
Photo 1800
An Elegant Landing ~
The second seagull watched this landing with great interest.
It didn’t jump or squawk or fly away which is what seagulls usually do.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4143
photos
69
followers
70
following
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
2340
1797
2341
1798
2342
1799
2343
1800
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th May 2020 10:32am
sea.
,
seagulls.
,
birds.
,
sand.
,
waves.
bep
Nice timing. Love the sparkling waves.
May 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely capture, love the wave rolling in.
May 30th, 2020
