Photo 1870
Little Corella In The Wattle Tree ~
Looking straight at my camera.
I so like the blue eyes ...
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
2
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
3rd August 2020 3:03pm
Tags
flower.
,
eyes.
,
bird.
,
corella.
,
wattle.
