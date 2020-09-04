Previous
A Drive In The Country ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1896

A Drive In The Country ~

Cane Fields.
Mt Coolum in the background.
Homes nestled in the valley.
Clouds above.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
beautiful scenery there
beautiful scenery there
September 3rd, 2020  
