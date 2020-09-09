Sign up
Photo 1901
Tiny White Praying Mantis ~
I have never seen a white mantis before.
I think it has lost a front leg....
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
3
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
6th September 2020 3:15pm
Tags
white.
,
praying
,
insect.
,
mantis.
