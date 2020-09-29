Sign up
Photo 1921
Lake View From The Art Gallery ~
The lake is always so blue & can be seen from almost every window at Secrets.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
25th September 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees.
,
water.
,
lake.
,
clouds.
,
view.
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene
September 28th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a lovely view.
September 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view
September 28th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Beautiful blues! This place has lots of interesting and unusual things, including it's name!
September 28th, 2020
