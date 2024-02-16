Sign up
46 / 365
Highcliff Clifftop
Lovely walk along the beach, then up a seat overlooking the Islew of Wight. The gorse was in full bloom on the Clifftop, with The Needles in the background.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th February 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
