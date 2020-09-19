Sign up
Photo 2055
Maroon Bells
The Maroon Bells looking from Crested Butte towards Aspen, Colorado. Thank you for viewing.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Harbie
ace
@harbie
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
VS987
Taken
15th August 2020 12:08pm
Tags
sky
outside
rocks
outdoors
rock
mountains
colorado
maroon bells
mountsin
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful. Your comp and the pov w/foreground really adds to the wonderful depth you got in this landscape. Wow for those colors!
September 20th, 2020
