Filling the Space! by harbie
Photo 2348

Filling the Space!

I loved this building in the Financial District of Boston! It was thin, curved, and filled in the corner. Boston is such a pretty city. Thank you for viewing! It was such a pretty day to walk around the city.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Harbie

