Photo 2392
Blue Hill Bridge
Under this bridge, one side is bay and the other side river. The river flow changes direction depending upon low or high tide. This bridge is in Maine. Thank you for viewing.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2811
photos
78
followers
82
following
658% complete
View this month »
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
2nd August 2021 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bridge
,
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
cloud
,
trees
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
river
,
concrete
,
bay
,
maine
,
blue hill
