Photo 2393
Comfort Camping
We used to always camp in a tent, but we have gotten soft lately. This weekend was cold at night and super windy. We stayed warm and comfy. Thank you for viewing.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Harbie
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
2813
photos
78
followers
82
following
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Views
11
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
20th August 2021 10:29am
nature
,
outside
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
summer
,
forest
,
camping
,
camper
