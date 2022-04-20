Sign up
Photo 2635
Niko Glass Works
My oldest daughter, Lauren, is a graphic artist. She also makes stained glass. A few of her pieces are shown here in her kitchen window. She sells them at art fairs, on Etsy, and by personal orders. Thank you for viewing!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3061
photos
72
followers
78
following
Views
0
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
26th February 2022 11:57am
kitchen
window
glass
colors
color
colours
art
colour
stained glass
