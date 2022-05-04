Previous
The Passage by harbie
The Passage

This is an outdoor mall area in the city of Den Haag. I loved the architecture of this building. Bikes are an important mode of transportation in the Netherlands. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

