College Graduate

A break from my Netherlands photos...2 days after we got back from our trip (we actually left our tour 1 day early), our youngest, Annie, graduated from college, Summa Cum Laude with distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder. She did a research thesis and defense of it which enabled her to graduate with honors. Can you tell I am a proud parent (trying not to sound too braggy). Her degree is in Environmental Studies with minors in Geology, Geography, Political Science, and Atmospheric and Oceanographic Studies. There is a a lot of overlap in these areas of study which enabled her to do that. This summer she will have a fun job before looking for something in her area of study...she will be a raft guide in Idaho. Thank you for viewing.