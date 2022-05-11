Previous
Next
College Graduate by harbie
Photo 2648

College Graduate

A break from my Netherlands photos...2 days after we got back from our trip (we actually left our tour 1 day early), our youngest, Annie, graduated from college, Summa Cum Laude with distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder. She did a research thesis and defense of it which enabled her to graduate with honors. Can you tell I am a proud parent (trying not to sound too braggy). Her degree is in Environmental Studies with minors in Geology, Geography, Political Science, and Atmospheric and Oceanographic Studies. There is a a lot of overlap in these areas of study which enabled her to do that. This summer she will have a fun job before looking for something in her area of study...she will be a raft guide in Idaho. Thank you for viewing.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Harbie

ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Congratulations Annie and enjoy your summer adventures
May 12th, 2022  
J A Byrdlip ace
Congrats
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise