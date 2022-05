Thesis Defense

This is Annie right before her thesis defense. The title of her thesis is (pretty long)..."Sustainable Outdoor Recreation in Canyon Country: An Analysis of the Impacts and Management Challenges of Outdoor Recreation on Bureau of Land Management Land in Southeastern Utah." That's a mouthful! She is so relieved to be done! We only received about 10 calls beforehand with her crying that she just couldn't finish it!😭 Thank you for viewing!