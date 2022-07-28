Sign up
Photo 2714
Our Visitor
I have been enjoying our hummingbird feeder so much this summer. The hummingbirds are so fun to watch. It hangs right outside our kitchen window. Thanks so much for viewing.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3123
photos
72
followers
77
following
743% complete
View this month »
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
28th July 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
window
,
birds
,
outside
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
outdoors
,
house
,
feeder
,
bird feeder
,
hummingbirds
