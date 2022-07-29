Sign up
Photo 2715
Salsify
You see Salsify in the mountains. It looks like a dandelion at seed on steroids. The flower looks like a daisy. This reminds me of my fountain photo on 7/26/22. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3124
photos
71
followers
76
following
743% complete
View this month »
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
17th July 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
outdoors
,
plants
,
seed
,
summer
,
seeds
,
salsify
,
salsifies
