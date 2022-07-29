Previous
Salsify
Photo 2715

Salsify

You see Salsify in the mountains. It looks like a dandelion at seed on steroids. The flower looks like a daisy. This reminds me of my fountain photo on 7/26/22. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
29th July 2022

Harbie

