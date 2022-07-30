Sign up
Photo 2716
Taking a Rest
I felt like they were almost in my kitchen while I was making dinner. Except for the fact that they eat all my plants, I like having them around. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
2
1
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3125
photos
71
followers
76
following
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
6
2
1
365 Year #2 & #3
SM-A716V
17th June 2022 6:53pm
nature
animals
outside
animal
deer
outdoors
summer
yard
resting
colorado
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2022
CC Folk
ace
I love it! Fav.
July 31st, 2022
