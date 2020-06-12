Sign up
Photo 1157
In formation
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1342
photos
205
followers
174
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
12th June 2020 7:49pm
Tags
sunset
,
swan
Glenda
great capture!
June 13th, 2020
Ethel
ace
The light and the still water are mesmerising, and to think the swans posed for you like that. It must have been a magic moment for you
June 13th, 2020
Jason
ace
Very nice
June 13th, 2020
Margo
ace
How gorgeous!! Fav
June 13th, 2020
