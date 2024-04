A willow and cranes

It was a very gloomy and rainy day. I decided to explore a new bicycle route. These areas are swampy and difficult to access, but at the same time very interesting. And suddenly I met this group of cranes. I was very surprised by this because now is the breeding season and if you see them, they are only in pairs. I guess they found a great feeding ground here. After the rain, there were probably a lot of earthworms on the freshly plowed land.