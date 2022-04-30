Previous
Next
Saturday walk to the old town by haskar
Photo 1811

Saturday walk to the old town

I wanted to practice double exposure in the crowd. I liked the effect, although it was more a case than deliberate action.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's fabulous hannah
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I had to look twice what was going on. First I though you shot through a window and had the reflection of some people. This is super cool! Mysterious !
April 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Quite interesting shot
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise