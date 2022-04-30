Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1811
Saturday walk to the old town
I wanted to practice double exposure in the crowd. I liked the effect, although it was more a case than deliberate action.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2122
photos
249
followers
223
following
496% complete
View this month »
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th April 2022 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
crowd
,
double-exposure
JackieR
ace
That's fabulous hannah
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I had to look twice what was going on. First I though you shot through a window and had the reflection of some people. This is super cool! Mysterious !
April 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Quite interesting shot
April 30th, 2022
