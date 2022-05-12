Sign up
Photo 1821
Inflorescence chestnut
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2132
photos
248
followers
222
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th May 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bloom
,
close-up
,
chestnut
Heather
ace
A great close-up and lovely dof to capture this amazing profusion of colours and textures. Fav
May 12th, 2022
